Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $23,491,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $22,329,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $22,041,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,641 shares of company stock worth $11,443,118 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.