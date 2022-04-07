Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi’s performance has been good, and its label expansion in additional indications should further drive sales. The uptake of Pemazyre and other approved drugs is gaining traction. The company’s efforts to diversify its revenue base are encouraging and should yield results. The adoption of other newly approved drugs like Monjuvi is also a positive and should boost sales in the upcoming quarters. However, the company is highly dependent on its lead drug Jakafi for a major chunk of its revenues, and a slowdown will adversely impact sales. The recently approved therapies will increase competition for Jakafi. Additionally, Jakafi is likely to face competition from generics. Moreover, the recent pipeline setbacks continue to weigh on shares. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $5,774,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 606,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.