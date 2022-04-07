Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of INDP opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $28.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,464 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

