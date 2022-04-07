Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Indivior in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.80. Indivior has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

