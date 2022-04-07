Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.01. Infinera shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 17,334 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 619,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

