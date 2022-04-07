Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.61).

A number of research firms have weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.72) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Informa alerts:

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.90), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($212,511.92). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.95), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($54,893.67).

Shares of INF stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 604.20 ($7.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 546.97. The stock has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 116.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.24).

Informa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.