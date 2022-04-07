Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.10. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 9,683 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

