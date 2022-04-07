Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:IHT opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.06. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.77.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.