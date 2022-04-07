Insider Buying: Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Altium Limited (ASX:ALUGet Rating) insider Simon Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$34.10 ($25.64) per share, with a total value of A$68,200.00 ($51,278.20).

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

About Altium (Get Rating)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

