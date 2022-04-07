Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys $12,249,999.90 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

