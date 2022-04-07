Insider Buying: Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) Insider Buys 566,367 Shares of Stock

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) insider Allan Walker acquired 566,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £39,645.69 ($51,994.35).

Horizonte Minerals stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,623,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,288. Horizonte Minerals Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.02. The company has a market cap of £269.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

About Horizonte Minerals (Get Rating)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.