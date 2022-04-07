Insider Buying: Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) Insider Buys 566,367 Shares of Stock

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) insider Allan Walker acquired 566,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £39,645.69 ($51,994.35).
Horizonte Minerals stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,623,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,288. Horizonte Minerals Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.02. The company has a market cap of £269.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.
