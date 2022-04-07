Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) President Buys $33,390.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAC opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -468.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $35,902,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

