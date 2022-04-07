Insider Selling: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Sells $24,200.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

