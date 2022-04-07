Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells $562,020.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

