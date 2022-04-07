Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells $121,870.00 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $971.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

