Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,210.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

