Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,210.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

