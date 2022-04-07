Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,210.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.
Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.93.
About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.
