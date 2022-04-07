Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) COO Sells $87,532.20 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CMI opened at $198.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

