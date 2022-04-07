Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $387,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 1,302,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,806. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

