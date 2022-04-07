Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $224,300.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.