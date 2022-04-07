Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CFO Sells 1,455 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $267.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

