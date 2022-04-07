Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.