Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO Sells 4,461 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total transaction of $3,167,533.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN traded up $13.05 on Thursday, reaching $721.41. 32,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,560. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $710.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $645.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,271,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

