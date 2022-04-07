Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 83,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 881,438 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.40.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,190 shares of company stock worth $2,402,059. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

