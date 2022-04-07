Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

IBKR stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,473 shares of company stock valued at $45,928,772. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $15,772,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,419,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.