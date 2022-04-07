Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.21

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.21 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.43). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 788,785 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.38 million and a PE ratio of 18.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.55.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,065.57).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.