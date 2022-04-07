InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,893.94

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,893.94 ($64.18) and traded as high as GBX 5,208 ($68.30). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,076 ($66.57), with a volume of 388,751 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.57) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,662 ($74.26).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,028.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,893.94. The firm has a market cap of £9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 46.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.