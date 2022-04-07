InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.11) to GBX 5,675 ($74.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,400 ($70.82) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.07) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

