International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 4,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research report on Wednesday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Petroleum (IPCFF)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.