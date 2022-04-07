International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 4,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.