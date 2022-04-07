International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $18,130.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $18,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

