InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$19.00. The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

