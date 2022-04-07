Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $83.14

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.14, but opened at $85.69. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 2,036 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.