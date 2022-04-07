Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.41

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.41 and traded as low as $100.86. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $101.04, with a volume of 69,145 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $18,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,729,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 493.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

