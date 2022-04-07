Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.40

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $22.03. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 317,306 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

