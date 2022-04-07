Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 7,906 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -73.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.