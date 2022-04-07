Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 1.1%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 4,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.34% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

