Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,068,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,226,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.32 and its 200 day moving average is $370.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

