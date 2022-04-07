Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.88

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.88 and traded as low as $51.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 5,099 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)
