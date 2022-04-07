Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Heineken (HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2022 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/28/2022 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/28/2022 – Heineken had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87).

3/25/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2022 – Heineken had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €94.00 ($103.30) to €95.00 ($104.40).

2/15/2022 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 49,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,619. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

