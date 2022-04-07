Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.71. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

