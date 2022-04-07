Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $12,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 592,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

