Investors Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOAN. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JOANN by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

