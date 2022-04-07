Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.95 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99). 27,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 162,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.98).

IES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.87.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

