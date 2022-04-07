Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $28.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Invitae has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $31,790,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

