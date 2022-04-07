Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INVH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.34.

INVH stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

