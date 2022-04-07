IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “IO Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del. “
IOBT opened at $7.44 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47.
