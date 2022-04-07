IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IO Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del. “

IOBT opened at $7.44 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

