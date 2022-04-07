iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

IRTC opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $176,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,354,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,349,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

