iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,301 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.07% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

