iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

STIP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $103.72. 1,809,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,719. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58.

