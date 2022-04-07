iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 323,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 21,865,008 shares.The stock last traded at $126.23 and had previously closed at $128.49.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
