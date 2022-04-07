iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 323,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 21,865,008 shares.The stock last traded at $126.23 and had previously closed at $128.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.