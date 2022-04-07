iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 956.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $41.98. 555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,440. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16.

